|
|
|E-mail Extra Bulletins
|
|
|
|
United Arab Emirates Open to International Hunting
[January 31, 2017]
|
|
No Leopard Hunting Quota in South Africa for 2017
[January 17, 2017]
|
|
Warning to Hunters Flying to Mexico on American Airlines/American Eagle
[January 16, 2017]
|
|
Act Now If You Want A Quebec Caribou Hunt!
[January 11, 2017]
|
|
Quebec to Ban Sport Hunting of Caribou in 2018
[December 23, 2016]
|
|
Warning: Trump Sons Not Involved in “The Opening Day” Fundraiser Event for Sportsmen
[December 21, 2016]
|
|
Alaska Doubles Tag Fees for 2017: Buy NOW Before Increase Goes into Effect
[December 12, 2016]
|
|
How to Protect Your Privacy Against Humane Society International's FOIA
[November 08, 2016]
|
|
Potential Problem for Hunters Flying with Plastic Guns Cases
[November 04, 2016]
|
|
USFWS Decides on Importation of Lion Trophies from South Africa
[October 20, 2016]
|
|
Conservation Research Fund Spearheads Research on South African Leopard
[October 14, 2016]
|
|
Romania Bans Bear and other Predator Hunting
[October 07, 2016]
|
|
Act Quickly For A Shot At These Raffle Hunts
[September 06, 2016]
|
|
Victory Over Anti-Hunters! New Jersey Law Voided
[August 31, 2016]
|
|
Personal Information on Hunters Hacked in Three Western States
[August 30, 2016]
|
|
Mozambique Hunting Camp Target of Armed Robbery Attempt
[August 25, 2016]
|
|
Hunting Security Updates: More Riots in Zimbabwe, Also in Ethiopia
[August 10, 2016]
|
|
Update on Tanzania Firearm Regulations
[August 05, 2016]
|
|
Hunters Entering Zimbabwe Must Declare Cash or Risk Seizure
[August 02, 2016]
|
|
Zimbabwe Bound Hunters Beware Currency Shortages and Riots
[July 29, 2016]
|
|
Tanzania-Bound Hunters Hit With Surprise 18% Value-Added Tax
[July 22, 2016]
|
|
Alert! Potential Problem for Hunters Carrying Firearms through Frankfurt
[July 19, 2016]
|
|
Drought in South Africa Affecting Safaris
[July 14, 2016]
|
|
Conservation Force and Partners Appeal Dismissal of Suit Against Delta Air Lines
[July 13, 2016]
|
|
Conservation Force and partners sue New Jersey to enjoin “Big Four” hunting trophy ban
[July 12, 2016]
|
|
Apply Now for these Limited Bird Permits in Utah
[July 07, 2016]
|
|View All "E-mail Extra Bulletins"
|
Deadly Encounters by Craig Boddington
DEADLY ENCOUNTERS
By Craig Boddington
2015 Long Beach, 308pp, color photos, 6x9, hardcover
Volume 42 in the Safari Press's Classics in
Big-Game Hunting Series
Limited edition of 1,000 numbered, signed, &
slipcased copies
ISBN: 978-1-57157-444-2
Incidents of hunters, trackers, PHs, and innocen.......
Hunting the Spiral Horns: Sitatunga - The Sly, Shy, Secretive One - Standard Edition
Hunting the Spiral Horns: Sitatunga - The Sly, Shy,
Secretive One
Edited by Peter Flack
Hardcover with dust jacket
368 pages, 471 color and 36
black and white photographs
Published by: Peter Flack Productions, 2.......
|
|
|
|
|
|In The February Issue of The Hunting Report Newsletter
|
|
|
|Canada: Québec Ends Sport Hunting for Caribou
|
Happier Days! Jack Hume Adventures produced this bull for Eric Stevens in 2011.
Editor's Note: On December 21, Québec announced the suspension of all sport hunting for caribou starting in 2018. The 2017 season is the last for the foreseeable future. We alerted Email Extra subscribers to this development on December 23 and followed up on January 11 with news that one outfitter still had 33 caribou tags available and was still booking hunts. Since then we've been digging deeper to bring you this report. If you're interested in a Québec caribou hunt during this final season, we have updated information on page 4....
|
|In the Editor's Sights: It's Time to Build a New "Caribou House"
|In 1989, on my first hunt for Québec caribou, I had the chance to talk at length over several days with Stanley Annanack, then over 80 years old and a much-respected elder of the Kangiqsualujjuaq (George River) Inuit community....
|
|E-mail Extra Special: Richard Hume of Jack Hume Adventures Speaks Out
|Editor's Note: As part of our research, we asked all the caribou outfitters remaining in Quebec about the closure of caribou sport hunting and their future. Richard Hume sent us a lengthy and detailed email, far too long to include in our print edition. Still, Hume's email echoed what we heard from other outfitters and we are including it here....
|
|Canada: Last-Chance Opportunities for Q-L Caribou
|As Yogi Berra famously said, "It ain't over 'til it's over." On January 11, we alerted Email Extra subscribers that Mirage Adventures had 33 tags available for one-caribou trophy hunts. Since then, we've again contacted every caribou outfitter currently operating in Québec to get the complete picture....
|
|Africa: No Leopard Hunting in South Africa for 2017
|As hunters head to the conventions this year, doubts whirl around three iconic African species: lion, elephant and now leopard. Numerous hunters and safari operators have contacted The Hunting Report with questions about the status of lion and elephant import permits for the United States, and whether hunters will be able to import leopard trophies from this coming season. Briefly, as of press time on January 23, there was no additional news from the US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) regarding approvals for lion or elephant import permits....
|
|Africa: EU Experts Approve Lion Imports from Tanzania, Give Hunting Management Good Marks
|Although US hunters are currently limited to South African wild and wild-managed lions for importation, members of the European Union (EU) are now able to import lion trophies from Tanzania. This past November the European Union's Scientific Review Group (SRG) issued a positive finding for African lion from Tanzania at the 77th Meeting of the Scientific Review Group on Trade in Wild Fauna and Flora....
|
|Africa: Liberia Furthers Commitment to Conservation
|
Recipients of Safari Liberia’s first Goat Rearing PAY IT FORWARD Project in Gbarpolu County. The project is part of a community development effort to curb poaching.
At the Dallas Safari Club (DSC) convention last month, Morris Dougba of Liberia Safari (previously called Liberia Rainforest Safari; dougbamorris@gmail.com) visited our booth with Edward G. Gbeintor, manager of the Wildlife Management Department with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) of Liberia. Dougba and Gbeintor told us that Liberia is serious about moving to sustainable use of its vast natural resources and building tourism around that. Liberia has the second-largest rainforest in West Africa after Congo....
|
|Africa: Information on Another Zambia Allocation
|
This huge buff was taken from Zambia Kantanta Hunting Safari's Sandwe concession in 2016.
Over in Zambia we learned who got another one of those recently reallocated areas we've been telling you about. Valerio Ventriglia contacted us through our Facebook page, telling us that his company acquired the Sandwe Game Management Area (GMA) for a 10-year period. Ventriglia and his brother Daniele own Zambezi Portland Cement, which operates as Kantanta Hunting Safaris....
|
|US West: Where to Look for Your Next Elk Tag: Part 2
|Editor's Note: In our December issue we looked at elk opportunities in states with early draw deadlines. Now, for the rest of the story....
|
|Briefly Noted: CWD Spreads to New Areas; What You Should Know
|As the 2016-17 deer seasons ended, it became clear that chronic wasting disease (CWD) is affecting more and more deer herds. Part of this may be that biologists are looking harder. The more you look, the more likely it is that you'll find something....
|
|Briefly Noted: New Agreement with Alaska Natives Could Impact Traveling Hunters
|On Nov. 29, the US Department of the Interior signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Ahtna Intertribal Resource Commission (AITRC), elevating that organization's role in wildlife management on federal lands in central Alaska. The MOA granted the commission increased authority over subsistence use of moose and caribou by tribal members....
|
|Briefly Noted: Foot Rot in Deer on the Rise in Kansas
|Foot rot cases in deer are on the rise in Kansas raising concern among hunters and landowners. Foot rot, which causes lesions and abnormal hoof growth, has been reported in 14 counties, and cases are apparently increasing....
|
|Briefly Noted: Deer-Killing Screwworm Reemerge in US
|USDA recently confirmed the presence of New World screwworm in a stray dog near Homestead, Florida. This is the first case of screwworms on the US mainland, though they were confirmed in endangered Key deer on Big Pine Key in October 2016....
|
|Outfitter Critique: A Successful Astor Markhor Hunt in Pakistan
|
The globetrotting R. Baker with his Astor markhor trophy.
Subscriber R.Baker called in with a report about a successful Astor (flare-horned) markhor hunt in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan in December with guide Pir Danish Ali, owner/operator of Indus Safaris (www.indussafaris.com; piranpir@hotmail.com; 011-92-347-228-8882). Baker took his markhor after extending his seven-day hunt for an extra five days. He tells us that he felt perfectly safe while traveling in Pakistan and enjoyed a well-coordinated hunt....
|
|Outfitter Critique: Kodiak Island for Mountain Goat, Sitka Blacktail
|
Subscriber G. Blankenship's Kodiak Island mountain goat.
Subscriber G. Blankenship has filed a positive report (10744) on his October mountain goat and Sitka blacktail hunt on Kodiak Island with Mike Munsey of Munsey's Bear Camp (907-202-5619; http://hunt.munseysbearcamp.com)....
|
|Outfitter Critique: A Friendly Estate Hunt in Southern France
|
A healthy estate mouflon taken in southern France by subscriber B. Snow.
In Report 10764, subscriber W. L. Snow recommends his November high-fence red stag and mouflon hunt with all of the trimmings in Aveyron, France, with France Safaris (www.francesafaris.com; +011-33-46-822-6528) this past November....
|
|Outfitter Critique: This Aussie Sambar Hunt Gets a Thumbs-Up
|
Kinghams Safaris produced this sambar stag for J. Bierley.
In Report 10761, subscriber J. Bierley says he and his wife enjoyed his late October sambar hunt in Queensland, Australia, with Kingham Safaris (011-617-5497-3115; info@kinghamsafaris.com; www.kinghamsafaris.com). This is our 16th report on this operation since 1998; all are entirely positive. Bierley's hunt took place on Kingham's 26,000-acre estate property. He purchased the hunt at auction at full price to support SCI....
|
|And Finally: Last-Minute Planning for a Spring Turkey Slam
|
Subscriber R. Brines and a magnificent Gould turkey.
Most hunters, sooner or later, become bitten by the spring turkey hunting bug. Extending your North American hunting season into April or May becomes addictive. Next thing you know, a "turkey slam" is on your bucket list. The original slam included the four US subspecies: Eastern, Osceola, Rio Grande and Merriam turkeys. With expanded hunting in Mexico, you can add Gould and ocellated turkeys to the list....
|
| Important Deadlines
|Here are the important permitting developments to watch for this month in the US. Compiled by Mike Bodenchuk, Editor-at-Large
|
| More Reports
|(Editor's Note: Over the past month we have received reports on hunts in the following parts of the world. All of these reports have been added to our files and are available to you as an Email Extra subscriber. Just click on the ID number for the report you would like to see and you can view the full text in our database. Enjoy!)
|
|Conservation Force: In Remembrance of Dr. Graham Child
|Dr. Graham Child passed away on Friday the 2nd of December, 2016 (1936-2016). He was an affable and important mentor to me and many of today's leaders of sustainable use. He was far too important to let his death pass without mention. A book could easily be written about just what he and I did together but his work extended way beyond that. With the help of his PhD. Son, Brian Child, the world can keep on learning from this departed friend and practical leader of conservation.
|
|Conservation Force: Conservation Force Adds Another Staff Attorney to Its Team
| On 16 January, 2017 Attorney Matt Boguslawski became a full-time paid member of Conservation Force's proactive team of conservation advocates. Matt is the young lawyer that we engaged in Tanzania over the Summer and early Fall to complete a volunteer audit of the books and records of 27 Tanzania hunting operators to document the unmeasured anti-poaching, habitat, prey-base and community benefits of safari hunting.
|
|Conservation Force: Peter Hathaway Capstick Hunting Heritage Award
| Brenda and Larry Potterfield of Midway USA were awarded the Peter Hathaway Capstick Hunting Heritage Award at the Dallas Safari Club Convention.
|
|Conservation Force: Mongolia Argali Populations Stable and Increasing
|An October 2016 survey of eight repeat survey sites in Mongolia documented more observed argali in seven of the eight than observed in 2013. The increase was 29 percent in observed numbers.
|
|
Barbara Crown, Without the anti-poaching funded by hunters, wildlife in remote areas faces a gauntlet of traps.
|
Greg Morton, A good picture is worth a 1,000 words so here is the equivalent of 3,000 words from Northern Territory, Australia. Profile article to follow.
|
|Hunt Trip Report Database
|
|
|
|Hunting experiences from fellow hunters just like yourself.
|Subscribe to The Hunting Report Newsletter with "E-mail Extra"
and gain FREE access to our report database above.
Click Here to Subscribe Now
|
|Website Uploads
|
|
|Important Forms
|
|
|Reference
|
|
|
|
|E-mail Extra Login
|
|
|Featured Trophy
|
|
Great African Trophies by Diana Rupp
2016 Long Beach, 254pp, color photos, 10x10.5, hardcover
This is volume 82 in the Safari Press’s Classics in African Hunting Series.
Ltd. edn. of 500 numbered, signed, & slipcased copies.
ISBN: 978-1-57157-418-3
Great African Trophies is a photographic showcase of
some of the greatest game trophi.......
Hunting The Spiral Horns: Bongo & Nyala - The Elite African Trophies by Peter Flack (Limited Edition)
Hardcover with dust jacket
432 pages, 642 color and 37 black and white photos
Published by Peter Flack Productions, 2016
Limited editions, only 200 copies, signed, numbered, quarter bound in tan leather and in a matching slip case
Hunting the Spiral Horns - Bongo & Nyala - The Elite African Trophies<.......
Hunting The Spiral Horns: Bongo & Nyala - The Elite African Trophies by Peter Flack (Standard Edition)
Hardcover with dust jacket
432 pages, 642 color and 37 black and white photos
Published by Peter Flack Productions, 2016
Hunting the Spiral Horns - Bongo & Nyala - The Elite African Trophies, edited by Peter Flack, is the fifth and final book in a five book series covering all 30 spiral horn species and subspecies (r.......
CIC Caprinae Atlas of the World By Gerhard R Damm and Nicolás Franco (Collector's Edition)
Two Volume Set
Hardcover with dust jacket
1,104 pages, more than 1,000 color photographs
Joint Published by CIC International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation and Rowland Ward Publishers
The meticulously researched CIC Caprinae Atlas of the World presents an overview on the distribution and ranges of the world's w.......
CIC Caprinae Atlas of the World By Gerhard R Damm and Nicolás Franco (Standard Edition)
Two Volume Set
Hardcover with dust jacket
1,104 pages, more than 1,000 color photographs
Joint Published by CIC International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation and Rowland Ward Publishers
The meticulously researched CIC Caprinae Atlas of the World presents an overview on the distribution and ranges of the world's w.......
Wind, Dust and Snow II: Hunting Sheep, Markhor, Tur and Ibex in Asia by Robert Anderson
WIND, DUST, AND SNOW II
Hunting Sheep, Markhor, Tur, and Ibex in Asia
by Robert Anderson
2015 Long Beach, 283pp, photos in color and b&w, 10.5x10, hardcover, dust jacket
Volume 7 in the Safari Press's Classics in Hunting at High Altitudes Series
Standard edition
ISBN: 978-1-57157-419-0
Robert Anders.......
Africa's Greatest Tuskers by Tony Sanchez-Ariño
AFRICA'S GREATEST TUSKERS
by Tony Sanchez-Ariño
2015 Long Beach, 308pp, color and B&W photos, 8.5x11, hardcover
Volume 84 in the Safari Press's Classics in African Hunting Series
Limited edition of 1,000 numbered, signed, & slipcased copies
ISBN: 978-1-57157-489-3
Nothing in Africa fascinates like .......