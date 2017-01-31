

Happier Days! Jack Hume Adventures produced this bull for Eric Stevens in 2011.

Editor's Note: On December 21, Québec announced the suspension of all sport hunting for caribou starting in 2018. The 2017 season is the last for the foreseeable future. We alerted Email Extra subscribers to this development on December 23 and followed up on January 11 with news that one outfitter still had 33 caribou tags available and was still booking hunts. Since then we've been digging deeper to bring you this report. If you're interested in a Québec caribou hunt during this final season, we have updated information on page 4....

In 1989, on my first hunt for Québec caribou, I had the chance to talk at length over several days with Stanley Annanack, then over 80 years old and a much-respected elder of the Kangiqsualujjuaq (George River) Inuit community....

Editor's Note: As part of our research, we asked all the caribou outfitters remaining in Quebec about the closure of caribou sport hunting and their future. Richard Hume sent us a lengthy and detailed email, far too long to include in our print edition. Still, Hume's email echoed what we heard from other outfitters and we are including it here....

As Yogi Berra famously said, "It ain't over 'til it's over." On January 11, we alerted Email Extra subscribers that Mirage Adventures had 33 tags available for one-caribou trophy hunts. Since then, we've again contacted every caribou outfitter currently operating in Québec to get the complete picture....

As hunters head to the conventions this year, doubts whirl around three iconic African species: lion, elephant and now leopard. Numerous hunters and safari operators have contacted The Hunting Report with questions about the status of lion and elephant import permits for the United States, and whether hunters will be able to import leopard trophies from this coming season. Briefly, as of press time on January 23, there was no additional news from the US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) regarding approvals for lion or elephant import permits....

Although US hunters are currently limited to South African wild and wild-managed lions for importation, members of the European Union (EU) are now able to import lion trophies from Tanzania. This past November the European Union's Scientific Review Group (SRG) issued a positive finding for African lion from Tanzania at the 77th Meeting of the Scientific Review Group on Trade in Wild Fauna and Flora....



Recipients of Safari Liberia's first Goat Rearing PAY IT FORWARD Project in Gbarpolu County. The project is part of a community development effort to curb poaching.

At the Dallas Safari Club (DSC) convention last month, Morris Dougba of Liberia Safari (previously called Liberia Rainforest Safari; dougbamorris@gmail.com) visited our booth with Edward G. Gbeintor, manager of the Wildlife Management Department with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) of Liberia. Dougba and Gbeintor told us that Liberia is serious about moving to sustainable use of its vast natural resources and building tourism around that. Liberia has the second-largest rainforest in West Africa after Congo....



This huge buff was taken from Zambia Kantanta Hunting Safari's Sandwe concession in 2016.

Over in Zambia we learned who got another one of those recently reallocated areas we've been telling you about. Valerio Ventriglia contacted us through our Facebook page, telling us that his company acquired the Sandwe Game Management Area (GMA) for a 10-year period. Ventriglia and his brother Daniele own Zambezi Portland Cement, which operates as Kantanta Hunting Safaris....

Editor's Note: In our December issue we looked at elk opportunities in states with early draw deadlines. Now, for the rest of the story....

As the 2016-17 deer seasons ended, it became clear that chronic wasting disease (CWD) is affecting more and more deer herds. Part of this may be that biologists are looking harder. The more you look, the more likely it is that you'll find something....

On Nov. 29, the US Department of the Interior signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Ahtna Intertribal Resource Commission (AITRC), elevating that organization's role in wildlife management on federal lands in central Alaska. The MOA granted the commission increased authority over subsistence use of moose and caribou by tribal members....

Foot rot cases in deer are on the rise in Kansas raising concern among hunters and landowners. Foot rot, which causes lesions and abnormal hoof growth, has been reported in 14 counties, and cases are apparently increasing....

USDA recently confirmed the presence of New World screwworm in a stray dog near Homestead, Florida. This is the first case of screwworms on the US mainland, though they were confirmed in endangered Key deer on Big Pine Key in October 2016....



The globetrotting R. Baker with his Astor markhor trophy.

Subscriber R.Baker called in with a report about a successful Astor (flare-horned) markhor hunt in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan in December with guide Pir Danish Ali, owner/operator of Indus Safaris (www.indussafaris.com; piranpir@hotmail.com; 011-92-347-228-8882). Baker took his markhor after extending his seven-day hunt for an extra five days. He tells us that he felt perfectly safe while traveling in Pakistan and enjoyed a well-coordinated hunt....



Subscriber G. Blankenship's Kodiak Island mountain goat.

Subscriber G. Blankenship has filed a positive report (10744) on his October mountain goat and Sitka blacktail hunt on Kodiak Island with Mike Munsey of Munsey's Bear Camp (907-202-5619; http://hunt.munseysbearcamp.com)....



A healthy estate mouflon taken in southern France by subscriber B. Snow.

In Report 10764, subscriber W. L. Snow recommends his November high-fence red stag and mouflon hunt with all of the trimmings in Aveyron, France, with France Safaris (www.francesafaris.com; +011-33-46-822-6528) this past November....



Kinghams Safaris produced this sambar stag for J. Bierley.

In Report 10761, subscriber J. Bierley says he and his wife enjoyed his late October sambar hunt in Queensland, Australia, with Kingham Safaris (011-617-5497-3115; info@kinghamsafaris.com; www.kinghamsafaris.com). This is our 16th report on this operation since 1998; all are entirely positive. Bierley's hunt took place on Kingham's 26,000-acre estate property. He purchased the hunt at auction at full price to support SCI....



Subscriber R. Brines and a magnificent Gould turkey.

Most hunters, sooner or later, become bitten by the spring turkey hunting bug. Extending your North American hunting season into April or May becomes addictive. Next thing you know, a "turkey slam" is on your bucket list. The original slam included the four US subspecies: Eastern, Osceola, Rio Grande and Merriam turkeys. With expanded hunting in Mexico, you can add Gould and ocellated turkeys to the list....

Here are the important permitting developments to watch for this month in the US. Compiled by Mike Bodenchuk, Editor-at-Large