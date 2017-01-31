Close
Hunting in Africa, Hunting in Canada, Hunting in Russia...it's all here!

Subscribe Now And Get Free-Unlimited Access To Our Online Database Of Hunting Reports!

In The February Issue of The Hunting Report Newsletter
Canada: Québec Ends Sport Hunting for Caribou

Happier Days! Jack Hume Adventures produced this bull for Eric Stevens in 2011.
                                              
Editor's Note: On December 21, Québec announced the suspension of all sport hunting for caribou starting in 2018. The 2017 season is the last for the foreseeable future. We alerted Email Extra subscribers to this development on December 23 and followed up on January 11 with news that one outfitter still had 33 caribou tags available and was still booking hunts. Since then we've been digging deeper to bring you this report. If you're interested in a Québec caribou hunt during this final season, we have updated information on page 4....
In the Editor's Sights: It's Time to Build a New "Caribou House"
In 1989, on my first hunt for Québec caribou, I had the chance to talk at length over several days with Stanley Annanack, then over 80 years old and a much-respected elder of the Kangiqsualujjuaq (George River) Inuit community....
E-mail Extra Special: Richard Hume of Jack Hume Adventures Speaks Out
Editor's Note: As part of our research, we asked all the caribou outfitters remaining in Quebec about the closure of caribou sport hunting and their future. Richard Hume sent us a lengthy and detailed email, far too long to include in our print edition. Still, Hume's email echoed what we heard from other outfitters and we are including it here....
Canada: Last-Chance Opportunities for Q-L Caribou
As Yogi Berra famously said, "It ain't over 'til it's over." On January 11, we alerted Email Extra subscribers that Mirage Adventures had 33 tags available for one-caribou trophy hunts. Since then, we've again contacted every caribou outfitter currently operating in Québec to get the complete picture....
Africa: No Leopard Hunting in South Africa for 2017
As hunters head to the conventions this year, doubts whirl around three iconic African species: lion, elephant and now leopard. Numerous hunters and safari operators have contacted The Hunting Report with questions about the status of lion and elephant import permits for the United States, and whether hunters will be able to import leopard trophies from this coming season. Briefly, as of press time on January 23, there was no additional news from the US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) regarding approvals for lion or elephant import permits....
Africa: EU Experts Approve Lion Imports from Tanzania, Give Hunting Management Good Marks
Although US hunters are currently limited to South African wild and wild-managed lions for importation, members of the European Union (EU) are now able to import lion trophies from Tanzania. This past November the European Union's Scientific Review Group (SRG) issued a positive finding for African lion from Tanzania at the 77th Meeting of the Scientific Review Group on Trade in Wild Fauna and Flora....
Africa: Liberia Furthers Commitment to Conservation

Recipients of Safari Liberia’s first Goat Rearing PAY IT FORWARD Project in Gbarpolu County. The project is part of a community development effort to curb poaching.
                                              
At the Dallas Safari Club (DSC) convention last month, Morris Dougba of Liberia Safari (previously called Liberia Rainforest Safari; dougbamorris@gmail.com) visited our booth with Edward G. Gbeintor, manager of the Wildlife Management Department with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) of Liberia. Dougba and Gbeintor told us that Liberia is serious about moving to sustainable use of its vast natural resources and building tourism around that. Liberia has the second-largest rainforest in West Africa after Congo....
Africa: Information on Another Zambia Allocation

This huge buff was taken from Zambia Kantanta Hunting Safari's Sandwe concession in 2016.
                                              
Over in Zambia we learned who got another one of those recently reallocated areas we've been telling you about. Valerio Ventriglia contacted us through our Facebook page, telling us that his company acquired the Sandwe Game Management Area (GMA) for a 10-year period. Ventriglia and his brother Daniele own Zambezi Portland Cement, which operates as Kantanta Hunting Safaris....
US West: Where to Look for Your Next Elk Tag: Part 2
Editor's Note: In our December issue we looked at elk opportunities in states with early draw deadlines. Now, for the rest of the story....
Briefly Noted: CWD Spreads to New Areas; What You Should Know
As the 2016-17 deer seasons ended, it became clear that chronic wasting disease (CWD) is affecting more and more deer herds. Part of this may be that biologists are looking harder. The more you look, the more likely it is that you'll find something....
Briefly Noted: New Agreement with Alaska Natives Could Impact Traveling Hunters
On Nov. 29, the US Department of the Interior signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Ahtna Intertribal Resource Commission (AITRC), elevating that organization's role in wildlife management on federal lands in central Alaska. The MOA granted the commission increased authority over subsistence use of moose and caribou by tribal members....
Briefly Noted: Foot Rot in Deer on the Rise in Kansas
Foot rot cases in deer are on the rise in Kansas raising concern among hunters and landowners. Foot rot, which causes lesions and abnormal hoof growth, has been reported in 14 counties, and cases are apparently increasing....
Briefly Noted: Deer-Killing Screwworm Reemerge in US
USDA recently confirmed the presence of New World screwworm in a stray dog near Homestead, Florida. This is the first case of screwworms on the US mainland, though they were confirmed in endangered Key deer on Big Pine Key in October 2016....
Outfitter Critique: A Successful Astor Markhor Hunt in Pakistan

The globetrotting R. Baker with his Astor markhor trophy.
                                              
Subscriber R.Baker called in with a report about a successful Astor (flare-horned) markhor hunt in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan in December with guide Pir Danish Ali, owner/operator of Indus Safaris (www.indussafaris.com; piranpir@hotmail.com; 011-92-347-228-8882). Baker took his markhor after extending his seven-day hunt for an extra five days. He tells us that he felt perfectly safe while traveling in Pakistan and enjoyed a well-coordinated hunt....
Outfitter Critique: Kodiak Island for Mountain Goat, Sitka Blacktail

Subscriber G. Blankenship's Kodiak Island mountain goat.
                                              
Subscriber G. Blankenship has filed a positive report (10744) on his October mountain goat and Sitka blacktail hunt on Kodiak Island with Mike Munsey of Munsey's Bear Camp (907-202-5619; http://hunt.munseysbearcamp.com)....
Outfitter Critique: A Friendly Estate Hunt in Southern France

A healthy estate mouflon taken in southern France by subscriber B. Snow.
                                              
In Report 10764, subscriber W. L. Snow recommends his November high-fence red stag and mouflon hunt with all of the trimmings in Aveyron, France, with France Safaris (www.francesafaris.com; +011-33-46-822-6528) this past November....
Outfitter Critique: This Aussie Sambar Hunt Gets a Thumbs-Up

Kinghams Safaris produced this sambar stag for J. Bierley.
                                              
In Report 10761, subscriber J. Bierley says he and his wife enjoyed his late October sambar hunt in Queensland, Australia, with Kingham Safaris (011-617-5497-3115; info@kinghamsafaris.com; www.kinghamsafaris.com). This is our 16th report on this operation since 1998; all are entirely positive. Bierley's hunt took place on Kingham's 26,000-acre estate property. He purchased the hunt at auction at full price to support SCI....
And Finally: Last-Minute Planning for a Spring Turkey Slam

Subscriber R. Brines and a magnificent Gould turkey.
                                              
Most hunters, sooner or later, become bitten by the spring turkey hunting bug. Extending your North American hunting season into April or May becomes addictive. Next thing you know, a "turkey slam" is on your bucket list. The original slam included the four US subspecies: Eastern, Osceola, Rio Grande and Merriam turkeys. With expanded hunting in Mexico, you can add Gould and ocellated turkeys to the list....
Important Deadlines
Here are the important permitting developments to watch for this month in the US. Compiled by Mike Bodenchuk, Editor-at-Large
More Reports
(Editor's Note: Over the past month we have received reports on hunts in the following parts of the world. All of these reports have been added to our files and are available to you as an Email Extra subscriber. Just click on the ID number for the report you would like to see and you can view the full text in our database. Enjoy!)
Conservation Force: In Remembrance of Dr. Graham Child
Dr. Graham Child passed away on Friday the 2nd of December, 2016 (1936-2016). He was an affable and important mentor to me and many of today's leaders of sustainable use.   He was far too important to let his death pass without mention. A book could easily be written about just what he and I did together but his work extended way beyond that. With the help of his PhD. Son, Brian Child, the world can keep on learning from this departed friend and practical leader of conservation.
Conservation Force: Conservation Force Adds Another Staff Attorney to Its Team
On 16 January, 2017 Attorney Matt Boguslawski became a full-time paid member of Conservation Force's proactive team of conservation advocates. Matt is the young lawyer that we engaged in Tanzania over the Summer and early Fall to complete a volunteer audit of the books and records of 27 Tanzania hunting operators to document the unmeasured anti-poaching, habitat, prey-base and community benefits of safari hunting.
Conservation Force: Peter Hathaway Capstick Hunting Heritage Award
Brenda and Larry Potterfield of Midway USA were awarded the Peter Hathaway Capstick Hunting Heritage Award at the Dallas Safari Club Convention.
Conservation Force: Mongolia Argali Populations Stable and Increasing
An October 2016 survey of eight repeat survey sites in Mongolia documented more observed argali in seven of the eight than observed in 2013. The increase was 29 percent in observed numbers.


Blog
What Awaits Wildlife in Mozambique without Hunters
Barbara Crown, Without the anti-poaching funded by hunters, wildlife in remote areas faces a gauntlet of traps.
Read Post »
See Barbara's weekly video interview on
The American Trigger Sports Network


Blog
Hunting Down Under
Greg Morton, A good picture is worth a 1,000 words so here is the equivalent of 3,000 words from Northern Territory, Australia. Profile article to follow.
Read Post »


