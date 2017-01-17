As this issue went to press, a spokesperson for US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) told The Hunting Report that there was no additional information regarding those import permits now required for lion and elephant (see Articles 3774 and 3815)....

Going back to the lion issue, I personally visited one of the South African properties approved to import its wild-managed lions into the US by the US Fish & Wildlife Service. Kalahari Oryx Private Game Reserve has a population of about 25 lions that freely roam a 74,000-acre section of this 212,000-acre operation. Large populations of plains game roam throughout the property as well....

Last month we told you about a new Congo-Brazzaville operation, Congo Hunting Safaris, operated by Christophe Morio with concession holder Jean-Luc Damy. Shortly after the December issue hit mailboxes with that story, we heard from booking agent Cyrus Khodaï, who tells us he is working directly with Morio to market this new hunting area and operation....

Hippo from Mozambique remain unexportable for the time being. That's because the CITES-required survey of the country's hippo populations was cancelled due to civil unrest in the central provinces. The study would have provided CITES with the necessary information to issue an export quota for hippo....

With elephant and lion imports uncertain, leopard took over as the prime species in Zambia during the 2016 hunting season. Our Zambia leopard report this month comes from subscriber L. Smrkovski, who hunted West Petauke GMA with Mopane Safaris Ltd. in August. Smrkovski also took puku, hyena and Chobe bushbuck on his 14-day safari with PH Peter Chipman....

I attended the 39th Convention and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Professional Hunters' Association of South Africa (PHASA) on November 21-23, 2016. Members addressed several issues important to hunting in South Africa, including how to create effective antipoaching programs to protect species like rhino and elephant; new research and conservation efforts to support leopard; developments that impact the South African hunting industry; and, of course, the captive lion hunting issue....

The status and future of large predators came to the forefront at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Namibia Professional Hunting Association (NAPHA) held November 30, 2016, in Windhoek, which I also attended. Among the presenters was the Large Carnivore Management Association of Namibia (LCMAN), which has created the Carnivore Tracker App (www.carnivoretracker.com), similar to Cat Spotter (www.catspotter.co.za) in South Africa....



Subscriber G. Raba with a big kudu from Zimbabwe.

Subscriber G. Raba recently sent us a report (10718) on a full-bag August 2015 safari in Zimbabwe with PH Jonathan Hulme in the Sango area of the Save Valley Conservancy. Raba took mature lion and leopard as well as Livingstone eland, kudu and other plains game. He imported his lion without issue before the USFWS permitting requirement went into effect in 2016....



Justin Jones and a representative Anticosti buck.

Editor's Note: Editor Tim Jones hunted on Anticosti Island four times more than 25 years ago. Back then, you could hardly open a hunting magazine or watch a TV sports show without seeing a story about the "big bucks of Anticosti." Many of these stories implied that there was a trophy buck behind every tree. Although the island maintains a huge deer population (estimated around 160,000) and regularly produces some very handsome racks, Anticosti simply does not offer B&C book trophies. Recognizing this, SCI created a special category for Anticosti whitetails. The current #1 scores 146 5/8, and SCI gold starts at 94 7/8. There are only 44 entries in the category....



J. Kenny and his wife with trophies from their recent Italy hunt.

Editor's Note: This month we have reports on fall hunts in Italy and Croatia from subscribers J. Kenny and S. Mauney. Kenny and his wife hunted red stag and chamois in northern Italy with World Hunting Society, booking their hunt through Worldwide Trophy Adventures (www.worldwidetrophyadventures.com; 435-656-0205). Mauney hunted mouflon in Croatia with Alectoris Hunting (hunting.croatia@gmail.com; +011-38-599-472-8000), accompanied by his wife. These are our first subscriber reports on both outfitters. Both Kenny and Mauney combined their hunts with historical and cultural in-country tours and rate their experiences as excellent. Enjoy!

Just as January brings a new hunt application season, it also brings a new hunt convention season. And that means literally hundreds of hunts offered at auction. Most organizations are diligent in vetting the donor outfitters and the hunts being offered, and most of those hunts go off without a hitch. Some result in bad experiences; not every hunt is for every hunter. Caveat emptor applies to auction hunts regardless of the bargain it might represent. It's no bargain if it isn't really what you wanted, if it's beyond your personal abilities, or if you have a personality clash with the outfitter. We strongly urge you to do your due diligence on any hunt you are considering long before you order that first pre-auction drink at the banquet....

With chronic wasting disease (CWD) affecting more states, the push is on to develop a simple field test to detect the disease and help prevent its spread. Unfortunately, it appears we may have to wait a little longer for a reliable product....

Heads-up if you are applying for a sheep permit in Utah this year. An almost complete die-off of California bighorn sheep in the Stansbury Mountains of Utah has put hunting in that unit in question for the foreseeable future. The Stansbury Mountain unit is in north-central Utah, to the south and west of Great Salt Lake. You can see a map here....

Remember Rowland Ward? The organization published high-end African hunting books and maintained Rowland Ward's Records of Big Game, first published in 1892 and known for its high-some would say stringent-requirements and minimums for listed trophies....

Headman Sibanda of Nyala Safaris (Pvt) Ltd in Zimbabwe was arrested in October for allegedly hunting roan without a permit. Roan has special protected status in Zimbabwe, with no hunting permits issued for this antelope. Zimbabwe's roan are carefully monitored by wildlife authorities, with most living in Hwange National Park. Sibanda is awaiting trial and if convicted faces a maximum sentence of nine years in prison....

Editor's note: Thousands of hunters apply for public draw permits each year. Inevitably, some of those tags can't be used. Editor-at-large Mike Bodenchuk shares his strategies for avoiding timing conflicts and for dealing with them if they arise....

Back in July (Article 3826) we informed you about the new Safari Club International (SCI) Game Birds of the World awards program. Many members are avid wingshooters, and SCI initiated a program to recognize significant accomplishments in the world of bird shooting....

The cost of Alaska nonresident hunting licenses and tags went up substantially on January 1, 2017. Email Extra subscribers were alerted to this increase in time to purchase their 2017 licenses and tags at 2016 prices....



H. McNatt (left) took a world record free-range Alpine ibex with guide Simon Camastral (right).

Congratulations are in order for subscriber H. McNatt III, who took what is likely the new world record free-range Alpine ibex during a November hunt in Switzerland's canton of Valais with guide Simon Camastral. Agent and hunting operator Martin Neuper of FN Hunting (www.fnhunting.com; +011-43-664-133-4870) arranged his hunt....



A Vermejo Park management mulie.

If you are looking for an exciting and affordable combination elk and mule deer hunt, subscriber M. Richards tells us he found exactly that at Vermejo Park Ranch in New Mexico this past October (Report 10712). Instead of hunting for a trophy bull and buck, which ups the price considerably, Richards signed up for a "management" hunt, taking an older bull elk and a heavy 3x3 mule deer buck....

Subscriber G. Morris (Report 10733) is unhappy with a brown bear hunt in Alaska handled for him by Preston Cavner of Cavner & Julian. The hunt occurred in October 2015 and resulted in Morris shooting what he describes as "a small sow" after being told by guide Andy Hoheisel that it was a huge bear....

Subscriber J. Welles, himself a veteran of the outfitting business, tells us he's very disappointed with the services delivered by outfitters Alan and Logan Young of Midnight Sun Outfitting on a September grizzly bear/moose combo hunt in Yukon....

Editor's note: If you are attending Dallas Safari Club or Houston Safari Club conventions and are looking for an inexpensive side hunt, Texas offers a host of opportunities for mouflon and hybrid sheep. Editorial Assistant Leigh Ann Bodenchuk has the details.

Subscriber J. Pollard hopes fellow subscribers can recommend a moving or shipping company that can handle hunting trophies with care....

Here are the important permitting developments to watch for this month in the US. Compiled by Mike Bodenchuk, Editor-at-Large